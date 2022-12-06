GCSU offering new election administration certificate

GCSU says this is in response to the need for professional election administrators.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College & State University announced its the first in the state to offer a new election administration certificate. The school says this in response to the need for professional election administrators who understand today’s legal challenges, changing policies, vote-collection methods and latest technology.

“Certificates in election administration go a long way in educating students about the election process, which builds public confidence in the election system,” said Claire Sanders, senior instructor of political science at Georgia College.”

GCSU says its new Election Administration Certificate is the first academic certificate on elections in the state of Georgia. And it is one of only a few nationwide. Georgia College’s Election Administration Certificate started this fall as a way to prepare students for a career in public service.

“Since few universities offer such certificates, our students will have a unique educational advantage should they ever pursue a career in election administration or if they want to serve their community as a poll worker,” said Sanders.

According to a school news release, the goal was also to graduate students who are knowledgeable about election laws and procedures, election bureaucracy, voting rights and political parties. The college goes on to say that the program takes students beyond campaigns slogans, party rivalry and polarization—all too common in today’s political environment.