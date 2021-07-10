GBI: Missing Cochran teen located in Illinois

Law enforcement officials in Springfield contacted Georgia authorities Saturday morning

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports authorities have located a missing Cochran in Illinois.

Saturday morning, law enforcement officials in Springfield contacted Georgia authorities saying 13-year-old Nastasha Brown was located and safe.

Family first reported Brown missing to the Cochran Police Department on Tuesday, July 6th. Family members told police they last saw Nastasha in the area of Violet Street near her home in Cochran.

Thursday the GBI joined in on the search efforts. This included the GBI Region 12 Eastman Office, GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, GBI Cyber Crimes Center, GBI Georgia Information Sharing & Analysis Center, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Bleckley County Emergency Management Agency, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

The GBI says the investigation remains active and ongoing.