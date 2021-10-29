GBI Milledgeville Office, U.S. Marshals searching for murder suspect

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Milledgeville Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, need your help finding a murder suspect.

Adrian Weston is suspected of shooting and killing Alex Bernard Tolbert at the Budget Inn in Madison, GA, on January 23 around 8:30 p.m.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his direct arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Weston is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or the U.S. Marshals Service Tipline at 1-877-WANTED-2.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.