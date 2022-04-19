GBI investigating weekend homicide in Sandersville

The GBI is leading the homicide investigation for Mandell Damonda McCullough, who was found dead inside his home Saturday April 16th.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — We now know the name of a the man who was found dead in a Sandersville home Saturday.

Sandersville Police responded to a home on Gwendolyn Street for a domestic dispute at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. That’s where they found the 54-year-old dead inside the home.

The GBI says he lived at the home, which was still blocked off by crime scene tape Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s Region 12 Office at 478-374-6988 or call Captain Ken Parker with the Sandersville Police Department at (478) 232-2628.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-797-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.