GBI investigating suicide of former Gray Mayor Stephen Tingen

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The GBI is investigating the death of the former Mayor of Gray, Stephen Tingen.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman, the Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to look into the death of the who Mayor shot himself while deputies were serving a search warrant at his home in Forsyth last Thursday.

Freeman says Tingen was free on $10,000 bond charges tied to child molestation.

The sheriff says over a half-dozen deputies showed up to serve a search a warrant at the Tingen’s house. After deputies announced themselves at the door, he refused to open up.

Deputies eventually breached the front door and after they entered the house they found Tingen dead on the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Freeman, the GBI will turn the final investigation over to the district attorney.