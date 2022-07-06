GBI investigating explosion at Georgia Guidestones monument

Georgia monument that some called satanic damaged by bomb

ELBERTON, Ga. (AP) — A rural Georgia monument has been bombed, damaging one of four granite panels that some people have dubbed “America’s Stonehenge.”

The bombing comes weeks after a Republican candidate for governor claimed the Georgia Guidestones are satanic and called for their demolition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device.

Pictures show one of four stone panels in rubble on the ground.

The roadside attraction was built from local granite in 1980. It’s 19-feet-high and bears messages in eight languages for living in an “age of reason.”

(1/3) The GBI and Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones near Elberton, GA. The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th. — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

If you have information you’re asked to call, the Elbert County S.O. at (706) 283-2421 or the GBI at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477)

Here’s the statement from the GBI: