GBI investigating deadly shooting in Barnesville

The GBI says early investigation reveals one person shot three people from a car.

BARNESVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a homicide in Barnesville.

According to the GBI, the Barnesville Police Department received a 911 call on Tuesday around 6 p.m., that three people had been shot on Carey J. Buckner Street.

They say early investigation reveals one person shot three people from a car. One of the three people, 33-year-old Yasmine Wright died at the scene. The other two victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The GBI has identified the shooter as 33-year-old Eric Spradley. He was later found dead in Atlanta from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barnesville Police Department at 770-358-1234 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.