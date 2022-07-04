GBI investigates Houston County officer-involved shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer involved shooting that took place in Warner Robins Sunday night, in which one man was shot and died.

According to the release from the GBI, Sunday, July 3rd, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was sent to 402 Tharpe Road for a welfare check around 10 p.m., to check on a suicidal man. When deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old James Parks of Warner Robins barricaded in the home. After deputies tried several times to make contact with Parks, he came out of the home holding a gun, Parks chambered a round as he turned towards deputies, and deputies shot him. The deputies performed first aid on Parks until EMS arrived.

Parks was taken to Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation which, when completed, will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office. The GBI says this is the 64th officer-involved shooting that they have been requested to investigate in 2022.