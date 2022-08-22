GBI investigates Eastman homicide of Oglethorpe man

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI is investigating the homicide in Eastman that left a Macon County man dead on Sunday.

According to the GBI, Eastman Police called for assistance after responding to a shots fired call on Neese Street and finding a wrecked car that struck a tree.

A 22-year-old Oglethorpe man, Zaquan Brown, was found dead in the car with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788, as the investigation continues.