Suspect Charged in Gordon double homicide

The victims were his Aunt and Auncle

UPDATE-

The GBI has arrested and charged Jordan Kyle Lemaster, age 34, with murder and aggravated assault for a double homicide that happened on Elm Street in Gordon ON Monday.

Police found 70 year old Pamela Ann Williams and 74 year old Ricky Howard Williams deceased in their home. The Gordon Police Department asked GBI agents to assist with the investigation.

The suspect, Lemaster was recently living in Wilkinson County with the victims who were his aunt and uncle, but he is from Sebastian, FL.

Lemaster was located in Sebastian, Florida. He will be brought back to Georgia and booked in the Wilkinson County Jail. Once this investigation is done, it will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. .

GORDON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a double homicide in Wilkinson County.

According to social media posts by the GBI, the Gordon Police Department asked for assistance Monday afternoon around 4:30, after two people were found dead in a home on Elm Street.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can can submit tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

That is all the information we have right now. Stay with 41NBC for more information as soon as it becomes available.