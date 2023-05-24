GBI called in to investigate Sparta bank robbery

The Sparta Police Department says officers responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of Hancock on Broad Street.

On Tuesday, the Sparta Police Department says officers responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of Hancock on Broad Street.

They say there is a suspect is in custody, and no one was hurt or injured during the incident.

