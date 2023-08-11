GBI arrests Macon man after drug investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with other law enforcement agencies, arrested a Macon man after a two-month-long drug investigation.



34-year-old Shedrick Fambles is charged with trafficking fentanyl, sale of fentanyl and use of a communication device during the commission of a felony.



The GBI says it executed search warrants at 2885 Churchill Street and 1254 Hartley Street on August 2 and found approximately 1.5 pounds of suspected Ecstasy, 6.4 ounces of Fentanyl, about 230 Oxycodone pills, 3 handguns, 1 rifle, and 1 shotgun.

Agents say the search warrants were conducted following a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol.

Fambles was booked at the Bibb County Jail after his arrest.

Additional charges are pending.