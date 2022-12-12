GBI arrests Butts County deputy for stalking

The deputy faces three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications.

ZEBULON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia deputy is in jail, accused of stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend in three counties. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marlin Moultrie of Flovilla.

According to the GBI, on November 4th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Moultrie was stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend. Preliminary information shows that Moultrie had been in a relationship with a woman from Pike County. After the relationship ended, Moultrie began to stalk and harass the woman in three counties.

Moultrie was booked at the Pike County, Upson County, and Spalding County Jails.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 2/Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.