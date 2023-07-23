GBI activates Amber Alert for child abducted in Warner Robins

41NBC Web Producer,
Warner Robins Amber Alert
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER Alert for Ta'yonni Johnson. The child was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson, according to the GBI.

AMBER Alert: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER Alert for Ta’yonni Johnson. The child was abducted by 22-year old Calvin Williams Johnson and was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins, Georgia. They were heading east in a 2003 Sliver Jeep. The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

    • Missing From: Warner Robins, GA
    • Age Now: 1 year
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Black
    • Hair Color: Black
    • Eye Color: Brown

Vehicle Information

    • Make: Jeep
    • Model: Liberty
    • Year: 2003
    • Color: Silver
    • License plate: CSX5096
    • License state: GA

If you have any information, call 911.

Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Categories: Featured, Houston County, Local News

Related

Recipe Concepts