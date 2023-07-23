GBI activates Amber Alert for child abducted in Warner Robins

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER Alert for Ta'yonni Johnson. The child was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson, according to the GBI.

AMBER Alert: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER Alert for Ta’yonni Johnson. The child was abducted by 22-year old Calvin Williams Johnson and was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins, Georgia. They were heading east in a 2003 Sliver Jeep. The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Missing From: Warner Robins, GA Age Now: 1 year Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown

