GBI activates Amber Alert for child abducted in Warner Robins
AMBER Alert: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER Alert for Ta’yonni Johnson. The child was abducted by 22-year old Calvin Williams Johnson and was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins, Georgia. They were heading east in a 2003 Sliver Jeep. The child is believed to be in extreme danger.
Vehicle Information
-
- Make: Jeep
-
- Model: Liberty
-
- Year: 2003
-
- Color: Silver
-
- License plate: CSX5096
-
- License state: GA
If you have any information, call 911.
Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children