Gates open at 33rd Georgia National Fair

"There's so much to do, not just rides and foods, I mean you have all the agriculture and the animals to see, a ton of different shows to see," Natalie Merriott said.

Gates to the Georgia National Fair Open Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The annual Georgia National Fair is back in Perry for its 33rd year.

The fair held its opening ceremony inside the Reeves Building Thursday. Several people attended to kick off 11 days full of fun.

Governor Brian Kemp and Perry leaders were among those in attendance.

Students from ‘Future Farmers of America’ were recognized for their hard work.

Hundreds of people attended opening day, with some saying attending opening day is a tradition.

Natalie Merriott has been attending the fair for several years. She encourages others to go as well.

“There’s so much to do, not just rides and foods, I mean you have all the agriculture and the animals to see, a ton of different shows to see,” she said.

The Georgia National Fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The final day is October 16.