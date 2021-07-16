Gate closure hours to be enforced at Amerson River Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Parks and Beautification Department has announced they will begin stronger enforcement of gate closure hours at Amerson River Park to prioritize the safety of the park and of the people who use it.

This means that the yellow gates on North Pierce Avenue in front of the park will be locked between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. and that there will be citations for those who don’t leave by the 8 p.m. closing time. They announced that there will be enhanced patrols in the park.

The Sheriff’s Office also announced that people will not be allowed to park on the surrounding residential streets to access the park.

Sheriff David Davis says that the park, “needs to remain safe above all,” and that, “Allowing people in the park before it opens and after it closes creates the potential for dangerous situations.”.