Gary Byrd looks to elevate Macon’s Hotel Forty Five with community-focused initiatives

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hotel Forty Five in downtown Macon is looking to elevate its hotel and dining outlet with new management.

The hotel recently welcomed Gary Byrd as its new general manager.

He most recently served as a GM at The Campbell House, Curio Collection by Hilton in Lexington, Kentucky, and looks to bring his experience to Macon by pushing the hotel’s brand and reputation.

“I feel like the music culture is one of the best I’ve been around,” he said. “Also the food, the culinary style is very apropos to what I’m used to. I feel like I make a good fit for it.”

Byrd, who also held the position of director of food and beverage with Hilton for more than 10 years, says he wants to collaborate with Macon organizations to create events for the community.