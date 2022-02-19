Garden group passes out tree seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day

The seedlings come with directions on how to properly care for the tree and a thank you note from the Gray Garden Club.

Gray Garden Club Members passing Dogwood seedlings.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Gray Garden Club and Keep Jones Beautiful passed out free dogwood seedlings at the Gray Ace hardware store Friday in honor of Arbor Day.

“We just decided that we would come together as a group and hand out these trees at Ace, because everybody comes in to plant trees and to get stuff for planting,” President of the Gray Garden Club Vicki Bilderback said.

You can follow along with the club and their events on their Facebook page.