Gantt’s Preschool Registration to take place Saturday for K-3 through K-4

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Registration for Gantt’s Pre-School K-3 through K-4 will be taking place this upcoming weekend.

Gantt’s Preschool says that registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, February 12, 2022. The event will be held at the L.J. Adult Center, at 395 Edwards Avenue, Macon GA 31204.

Anyone interested in the requirements should call (478) 745-0333, or email ganttspreschool@gmail.com