Gambling machine theft in Monroe county; suspects unidentified

CULLODEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking assistance in identifying 3 suspects in connection to a gambling machine theft that took place Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The crime took place in a Chevron gas station, where the older of the suspects-who appears to be in his early 50’s- broke the gaming machine in the gambling machine room and was able to take all of the money within the machine. While this was happening, the other two suspects – who are thought to be in their 20’s or 30’s- distracted the store clerk.

The older of the suspects was seen wearing a green and blue striped polo shirt and jeans, and the other two were seen wearing black clothing.

There was approximately $3,800 stolen from the machine.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Investigator Antwain Jones at 478-994-7043 ext 236.