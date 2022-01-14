FVSU’s first ever men’s volleyball team set to compete in first game Saturday

The university says it's been working on creating a men's volleyball team for years "to bring attention and visibility as it becomes more diverse."

FVSU launches first ever men's Volleyball team Men's Volleyball

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley State University now has a men’s volleyball team.

That’s according to FVSU Athletic Director Anthony Holloman, who hopes the whole community will rally behind the team.

Head coach Larry Wrather says he hopes the team will help attract incoming freshmen.

“Fort Valley is a hidden gem in my opinion,” he said. “Fort Valley has a lot of great things going for it, and it’s just time to let people know that we’re here. We want to show what we actually have to offer, so having men’s volleyball is a great opportunity for us to start to do that.”

Wrather says his goal for the team is for them to try their best. The team is comprised of 11 freshmen and one sophomore.

Jaxon Hicks, one of those freshmen, got into volleyball at a young age, so joining the team at the university was a no-brainer.

Hicks says he’s ready for the first game.

“Just because we’re a new program doesn’t mean we can’t go out with these top teams and not compete,” he said. “We want to show the world what we have.”

Another player, Justin Yates, says the team is like a family to him.

“My goal is to build a legacy,” he said. “It’s the first year we’re here, just might as well have a good time, play hard and just show people volleyball is just as cool as every other sport.”

The team will compete in its first game on Saturday, January 15, against the King University Tornado in Tennessee.