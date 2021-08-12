FVSU to offer Bachelor’s in Nursing

Georgia is short by more than 10,000 nurses, and the pandemic is making it worse.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Fort Valley State University and Phoebe Putney Health System are partnering together to launch a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The program hopes to address the shortage of nurses in Georgia.

Dr. Paul Jones is President of Fort Valley State University. He says the Board of Regents recently approved the University to establish a Bachelor’s of Nursing program. He says the next steps are to get approved by the Board of Nursing and the SACSCOC accrediting body.

“It’s a great day at Fort Valley State University and for the students and our community, the community we serve,” said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones says partnering with Phoebe Putney Health System and other health institutions, ensures students will get credible clinical experience. He says students have asked for healthcare programs, particularly in nursing, for many years.

“Our ability today to offer that, those students no longer have to transfer. Be here one or two years and transfer to another institution, they’ll have the opportunity right here,” Dr. Jones said.

Scott Steiner is President and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System.

He says Georgia is currently short ten to twenty thousand nurses, and the pandemic is making the shortage worse.

“This is another piece of trying to drive that shortage down. These are nurses that we all need, that our loved ones need in healthcare today,” said Steiner.

Steiner says he knew after meeting with Dr. Jones, they wanted to work with FVSU because of its passion for rural healthcare, rural education, and rural medicine.

“Fort Valley’s focus is attracting people who live in rural areas, and small urban areas who are more likely to stay after they get that education,” said Steiner.

Dr. Jones says it will be about a year before they can get approval from the Board of Nursing. In the meantime, they will work with students to get their core classes completed.