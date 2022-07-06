FVSU president visits Israel for academic, research partnership

President Paul Anthony Jones is part of a delegation of presidents from HBCU arriving in Israel.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The president of Fort Valley State University is visiting Israel as part of a program to create new academic and research partnerships between American and Israeli universities. President Paul Anthony Jones is part of a delegation of presidents from Historically Black Colleges and Universities arriving in Israel.

The six-day trip is hosted by the American Jewish Committee Project Interchange, an educational institute of the American Jewish Committee. This is part of a new agreement with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which supports students and programs at HBCUs. The goal is expand the research capacity of all participant universities.

Jones and the delegation is slated to visit leading Israeli universities, including Tel Aviv University, Technion and Hebrew University, which are leading centers for medical and technology research.

The presidents will also meet with leaders at the BIRD and BARD foundations, which promote U.S.-Israeli cooperation in areas of water science, energy, cybersecurity and agriculture.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian policymakers in the West Bank and hear about how Israeli Arabs are becoming an integral part of Israel’s technology sector.

This is the first delegation designed exclusively for HBCU leaders and is slated to be held annually. The HBCU delegation includes:

Makola Mjasiri Abdullah, Virginia State University

Paul Anthony Jones, Fort Valley State University

Charlotte Patterson Morris, Tuskegee University

Larry Robinson, Florida A&M University

Kent Joseph Smith, Jr., Langston University

Daniel Kent Wims, Alabama A&M University

Since 1982, AJC Project Interchange has brought together opinion leaders and policymakers from over 120 countries to Israel for intensive travel study programs. University presidents and chancellors have been among the 6,000 participants in AJC Project Interchange programs over the last 40 years.