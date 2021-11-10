FVSU partners with Fort Valley Church of Christ for community health event

In one line, people were picking up their vegetables and cleaning products. In the other line, an option to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Fort Valley State University partnered with Fort Valley Church of Christ to ensure the community was fed and vaccinated.

The event took place Tuesday morning at The Festival Park in Fort Valley.

Michael W. Taylor is the Minister for Fort Valley Church of Christ, and says the whole goal of the event was, “to make sure we serve in a way to meet the needs and we want to be able just to help people.”

Taylor is also part of the Covid-19 Task force with FVSU. According to Taylor, the church has been doing food giveaways since the pandemic began, and wanted to take the next step to protect the community from Covid-19.

Olumayowa Fadairo is also part of the Covid task force and was speaking with community members to ensure they were fully vaccinated.

“It’s very important for people to get vaccinated. So that we can drive down the incident rate of covid-19. It’s important to me as a public health student because that’s my view, that’s where my interest lies.”

A total of 200 bags of vegetables and cleaning products were given out, and 13 people received the Pfizer booster vaccine.

The community also had the option to get tested for Covid-19.

Ruthie Williams stopped by the community event to pick up her vegetables, and says she’s fully vaccinated.

“It’s just a good thing to come here and see people’s get food, some that don’t have food, and glad to get it,” said Williams.

Organizers say the turnout was great, and are looking forward to partnering for more events in the future.