FVSU offering new Master of Social Work program

The program is set to start in spring 2023.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University is offering a new Master of Social Work (MSW) program starting in spring 2023.

According to a campus news release, the program will offer in-person and online classes. Additionally, the program will focus on mental health, addiction and clinical behavioral health. Recruiting for students will begin in the fall.

“We are very excited about this wonderful opportunity to start a new master’s program for our social work majors, who have long been awaiting it,” said Dr. Komanduri Murty, professor and chair of FVSU’s Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “Our faculty are fully prepared to equip students in the MSW program to develop a holistic perspective and deeper understanding of human behavior.”

The FVSU news release goes on to say “Internship and fieldwork placements will allow students to further their understanding of addiction and mental health through direct practice. The MSW degree program will also allow students to engage, assess, intervene, and evaluate individuals, families, groups, organizations, and communities to prepare for immersion in a culturally diverse landscape.”

Murty also says that graduates will be eligible to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) or a Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) upon completion of the program.