FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal

Photo Credit to FVSU

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University.

FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.

Jones works as a surgeon within the Atlanta community, and is the owner and founder of Muse Plastic Surgery. He received his undergraduate degree in Biology from FVSU, and later got his medical degree from Meharry Medical College, completed his general surgery residency in Las Vegas, and has been board certified in plastic surgery. Jones also has experience serving as the chief resident of general surgery at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, and completed a 3-year residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Emory University School of Medicine.

Jones has also performed free reconstructive surgery for children in need through his foundation, Surgeon’s Touch, as well as been named in America’s Top Doctors lists, received the Compassionate Patient Award, Teaching awards, and more– including starring in the TV show “Atlanta Plastic”.

Dr. Jones attributes his success to his Christian faith and his parents.

For more information about FVSU’s homecoming and the upcoming parade, visit: https://www.fvsu.edu/homecoming2019