FVSU makes 8th HBCU to recieve bomb threats

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University received a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

FVSU is the 8th Historically Black College and University to lock down their campus due to bomb threats. According to CNN, Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University, and Delaware State University received bomb threats earlier this month.

FVSU tweeted an emergency alert just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The alert instructed students on campus to stay in their dorms, and commuter students, faculty, and staff not to report to campus. The university suspended all campus operations for the day.

According to the tweet, law enforcement is investigating the security threat.