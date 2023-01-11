FVSU chosen as education partner with Amazon Career Choice Program

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley State University has been chosen as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program.

According to FVSU, it is the first university in central Georgia and one of the first HBCUs in the state to have this partnership with Amazon. This program provides Amazon’s hourly employees access to all bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

The release from FVSU also says that the Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements and offering education that leads to career success.

The program meets learners where they are in their education, and helps with certifications high school diplomas and GEDs. Throughout the U.S., the company is working to invest $1.2 billion to upskill over 300,000 employees by 2025 to help them move into higher paying and in-demand jobs.

Tammy Thieman, the Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program had this to say about the selection:

“We’re looking forward to Fort Valley State University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,”