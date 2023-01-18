FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Fort Valley Police Department has a warning for some residents.



(Courtesy: Fort Valley Police Department Facebook Page.)

If you live near this home on Montrose Street, the department ask that you take proper precautions to protect yourself.

The property will soon be cleaned up by Fort Valley Public Works.

The department says it’s unaware of any rodents or snakes in this area, but pest control options will be applied on the residence prior to abatement activities.