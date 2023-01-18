FVPD warning residents to take precaution as the city cleans up property

If you live near this home on Montrose Street, the department ask that you take proper precautions to protect yourself.
Clayton Poulnott,
Fv Blighted Property 2

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Fort Valley Police Department has a warning for some residents.

Fv Blighted Property
(Courtesy: Fort Valley Police Department Facebook Page.)

If you live near this home on Montrose Street, the department ask that you take proper precautions to protect yourself.

The property will soon be cleaned up by Fort Valley Public Works.

The department says it’s unaware of any rodents or snakes in this area, but pest control options will be applied on the residence prior to abatement activities.

Categories: Featured, Local News, Peach County
Tags: , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts