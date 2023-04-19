FVPD looking for man, woman accused of stealing from business

Investigators say on April 15 around 9:30 a.m., the suspects walked into the Buy and Sell on Peach Parkway and demanded money.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help identifying a man and woman, accused of robbing a business.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, they fled the scene.

If you know who these people are or have seen them, call the Fort Valley Police Department at (478)825-3383 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. You can also call (478) 822-9111.