Future teachers from Mercer visit Bibb County schools
Mercer University education students visited Bibb County schools Thursday to learn about the school system and gain experience in a classroom setting.
About 40 Mercer students participated in the tour, which is called “Bears in Bibb.”
Former Mercer student and current Bibb County teacher Grace Maloney spoke about what being a teacher means to her.
“As a teacher you never stop learning,” she said. “And to take some of the harder critique as people try to make you a better teacher, I think that’s a big part about being a student teacher and a first-year teacher and a 30-year-old teacher as well.”
Students also participated in a panel discussion to ask educators what it’s like being a teacher.
They say becoming a teacher and raising the next generation of teachers is vital to the future of education.
