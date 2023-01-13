Future teachers from Mercer visit Bibb County schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University education students visited Bibb County schools Thursday to learn about the school system and gain experience in a classroom setting.

About 40 Mercer students participated in the tour, which is called “Bears in Bibb.”

Former Mercer student and current Bibb County teacher Grace Maloney spoke about what being a teacher means to her.

“As a teacher you never stop learning,” she said. “And to take some of the harder critique as people try to make you a better teacher, I think that’s a big part about being a student teacher and a first-year teacher and a 30-year-old teacher as well.”

Students also participated in a panel discussion to ask educators what it’s like being a teacher.

They say becoming a teacher and raising the next generation of teachers is vital to the future of education.

