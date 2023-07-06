Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Crisp County deputy

The funeral service will take place on Monday, July 10th.

Credit: Crisp County Sheriff's Office

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Funeral arrangements are set for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in the line of duty, Wednesday.

Deputy Tyee Browne was performing a traffic stop when a truck was flagged as stolen. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the driver, 25-year-old Croshawn Cross, shot the Deputy Browne and drove off in his patrol car. This prompted a multi-county chase that came to an end in Monroe County.

Browne’s funeral will take place on Monday, July 10th at 2:00pm at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium. It’s located at the corner of South Pecan Street and East 24th Avenue. The family will receive loved ones, CCSO family, and friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Hughes & Wright Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, 196 GA Hwy 300 South, Cordele, GA 31015.

To read Browne’s full obituary and leave online condolences, visit the Hughes & Wright Funeral Home website.