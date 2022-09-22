Funeral announced for teen killed in wreck

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Memorial services for Carlos Estuardo Lara Cepeda Graves, age 17, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 23, 2022, in the Chan Stanley Memorial Chapel of Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory. Rev. Kevin Tanner will officiate.

Carlos was born January 27, 2005, in Houston, Texas. He moved to East Dublin five years ago from Savannah. He was currently a senior at East Laurens High School where he was President of the FCCLA, member of the FFA and the E-Sports team. Carlos passed away after a vehicle crash Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, East Laurens High School will allow students to check out on Friday to attend. They just need to follow the protocol for checking out, by bringing a signed parent note that morning or when they arrive to school and turn it in to Mrs. Baggett. The note needs to include how they plan to get there to avoid any confusion.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday when a F150 traveling east on Minter Tweed Road approaching Georgia 29 ran a stop sign and struck a Ford F450 that was traveling north on Georgia 29. Both vehicles left the roadway on the east shoulder. the F150 struck several small trees before coming to rest against a tree, facing south. The F450 overturned onto its left side and came to rest facing south.

Carlos Graves was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

The F150 had four occupants: 1 deceased, 1 flown to Atrium Health Navicent with serious injuries, 2 taken by ambulance to Fairview Park Hospital with serious injuries. The F450 had three occupants: 1 flown to Atrium Health Navicent with serious injuries, 2 were taken by ambulance to Fairview Park Hospital with possible serious injuries and complaint of injury.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRTF) is conducting a follow-up investigation.