Front brings storms Friday





As expected it has been another stormy day in Middle Georgia with rain and clouds throughout the day.

Overnight, showers and storms will continue with lows dropping into the low 70s.

Friday will bring another foggy start to some parts Middle Georgia with more rounds of showers and storms associated with a cold front.

Once again a few storms will be strong with heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Showers will stick around through the evening Friday as the front slowly pushes south into Florida.



It will take a while for the front to move all the way through Middle Georgia, but we will eventually see dry air filter in behind the front.

This will limit our rain chances for the weekend, but also bring lower humidity for Saturday evening and Sunday.

After a brief break from rain chances we will be back in the humidity and summer pattern for at least a few days.

Scattered storms will be back starting Monday as we see the potential for another front to move into the area.

If this occurs we could see another nice drop in our temps and our humidity by the end of the week.



Although next week will be starting out with temps near normal for this time of year, it looks like temps will be falling by the end of the week.

It is still a ways off, but if the next cold front pulls together we could see a significant cool down (so lets cross our fingers!).