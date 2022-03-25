Friends of the Library book sale raises money for local libraries

There are thousands of books to choose from, ranging from like new to gently used. The books cost anywhere between $0.50 to $2.00.

Visitors at the Friends of the Library book sale

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The 52nd annual ‘Friends of the Library’ spring book sale began on Thursday. Profits from the book sale will go towards local libraries in Macon-Bibb County.

The ‘Friends of the Library’ want to make sure they cater to all age groups.

“The most fun is watching kids come in pick out their own books and take them home. We know statistically kids that have books at home read better and do better at school,” said Friends of the Library President Wendy Cassidy.

The book sale is at Riverstreet Corners Center on Riverside Drive.

It’s open from 10 a.m until 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.