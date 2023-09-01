Friday brings cool, dry, and breezy conditions to Middle Georgia



It has been a nice day across Middle Georgia, but a wedge front will start to push into the area on Friday.

This wedge front will bring some nice fall temps and breezy conditions, but a few showers are still possible.

Winds will be gusting up to 20 mph during the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.



Most of the day will be spent in the mid-70s, with low 80s expected by the late afternoon.

If you are heading to a football game tomorrow night, temps at kickoff will be in the mid-70s.



Perhaps the biggest change for the weekend, aside from the cooler temps, will be the much lower humidity.

This will stick around well into next week, so enjoy.



Dry weather will be sticking around for all of Labor Day weekend with a slow warm-up into the 90s.

By next week we will see temps back in the mid-90s, with a few showers possible by Thursday.