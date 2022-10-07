Friday brings a warm end to the week



We are finishing out a nice week with a warm day on Friday and plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be warming into the mid and upper 80s by Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will be pushing in Friday night which will help to usher cooler and drier air in for the weekend.



High pressure will move in for the weekend, making for a great first weekend for the Georgia National Fair.

Expect highs in the mid and low 80s through Sunday with some breezy conditions as well.

Quiet weather will be continuing through at least the start of next week.

By the end of next week, potentially Thursday, we could see a cold front moving through with a chance of thunderstorms.

At this point it is too far out to know if we will see severe storms, but we could see a big cool down for next weekend.



In the tropics Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen is still on a path towards Central America.

It is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday, but will pose no threat to Middle Georgia.