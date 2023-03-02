French education majors visit Bibb County schools through MGA’s exchange program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University’s Education Department is currently hosting four French students interested in pursuing careers in education. The students, who attend a university in Reims, are staying at MGA’s Macon Campus for two weeks to learn about the American education system.

During their stay, the students had the opportunity to observe and assist with teaching at Bibb County elementary schools. On Thursday, they met with Bibb County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Dan Sims, at James H. Porter Elementary School to discuss their experiences.

Eva Labalette, one of the exchange students, expressed surprise at the American teaching approach.

“In France, there is only one teacher all the day long for the children, and I think the fact that teachers not teach all the subjects,” she said. “In France, you also teach music, art, and P.E.”

After completing their program in Macon, the students will travel to New York to continue their studies.