Freedom Georgia Initiative celebrates Juneteenth in Wilkinson County

TOOMSBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Families from across the United States are in rural Wilkinson County this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth.

The Freedom Georgia Initiative is hosting the Juneteenth Campout on its more than 500-acre property.

For Eric Wilson, Juneteenth is a time to come together and celebrate freedom.

“Even though we’re coming from all over, we’re still family, so I’m coming from Detroit, people are coming from all parts of the country,” he said.

Wilson, like many others, is attending the campout for the first time.

“This location is so important, because this is freedom,” he said. “This is where we plan to build a community for us by us,” Freedom Georgia Initiative CEO Laura Cooper said.

Cooper says she bought the land in 2020 with the goal of creating a community for people like her.

She says the campout allows her to give people new experiences.

“Us as a Black culture having an opportunity to celebrate a day that’s just for us,” she said of the campout.

The campout, which started Friday, ends Sunday at noon.

Families will participate in workshops, yoga and see live performances.

“I really just feel compelled to freedom and wanted to go ahead and participate,” Wilson said. “I’d love to come down and maybe one day build a house, so we’ll see what happens.”