Free Uber Health Connect Service boosts veterans’ access to healthcare in Dublin

Dublin's Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is enhancing healthcare accessibility for veterans by offering the free Uber Health Connect Service, aiming to reduce missed appointments and improve consistent care.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin’s Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is improving veterans’ access to healthcare by offering free Uber services, aiming to decrease missed appointments and enhance overall care.

The VA’s Uber Health Connect Service is now available for eligible veterans in Dublin. According to VA officials, the service provides a reliable transportation option for veterans throughout the year, leading to more consistent care and less missed appointments.

“One of the bigger benefits to this is that we have fewer missed appointments, and fewer missed appointments means that more veterans are being seen; we have greater access to care,” Dublin VA Public Affairs Officer James Huckfeldt said.

The introduction of this service at the Carl Vinson VA marks an expansion of the Uber program, which has already facilitated more than 30,000 successful rides at 10 other VA medical centers across the country.

Any eligible veteran in need of transportation can utilize this service free of charge. Veterans or transportation teams interested in learning more about the program should contact their local facility. For Dublin VA, contact Shannon Fisher at Shannon.Fisher@va.gov.