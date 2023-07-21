Free haircuts, dental screenings, supplies offered at Baldwin County’s ‘Back-to-School Bash’

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District kicked off the new school year with a back-to-school bash on Friday, offering activities, free haircuts, dental screenings and educational resources to students and their families.

“What I hope they get out of this is information, the information and education resources we have to offer,” Family Engagement Coordinator Shonya Mapp said. “If we weren’t doing this for the community, they really wouldn’t know what’s out there. They wouldn’t know what the school actually has to offer.”

The event also featured different organizations providing information to students and parents. In addition to the educational resources, families received free school supplies.

Baldwin County students are set to return to school on August 2.