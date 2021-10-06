Free closet opens for foster families in Middle Georgia

Kid's Cup in Dublin is gifting foster and kinship families necessities like clothes and hygiene products.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new store in Dublin is helping kids in Laurens County just be kids by giving away clothes and other basic items needed for success.

The store, called Kid’s Cup, is a faith-based closet that gives away clothing, toys and hygiene products to foster and kinship families in need. A church volunteer and foster mom started Kid’s Cup after seeing a growing need for foster care in the area.

“The need is great,” co-founder Pam Otts said. “The thing is that most people don’t now about that need. If we can just be a voice for the ones that are in this hardship and the ones that are suffering, I think that’s time well spent.”

According to Kid’s Cup, more than 60 foster children are in Laurens County right now and there are only about 30 foster homes to put them in.

The store runs solely on volunteers and donations and is completely free of charge for shoppers.

“Usually, when children come into foster care for many reasons, they may not have any belongings except for the things they are wearing,” co-founder Janice Nazerian said. “When children and foster families come and shop with us, they get to take everything with them.”

Otts says she fully understands the struggles of shopping for foster parents and is overjoyed that she can finally give back.

“To see this actually become real, I’m in my feels,” Otts said through tears. “Just in the fact that God would give me the opportunity to serve is amazing.”

Kid’s Cup will have its grand opening on Thursday, October 7 at 11 a.m. and is hoping the community will come out to support. The store is at 2111 Claxton Dairy Road.

Shoppers must call to schedule an appointment (478) 290-8871.