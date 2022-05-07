Fraternity chapter hosts appreciation lunch for Houston County educators

Members of the Omega Gamma Gamma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated held a teacher appreciation lunch at Huntington Middle School Friday as a part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Members of the Omega Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi providing lunches

“It’s everything,” the chapter’s co-chair of Teacher Appreciation, Joseph Harris, said. “Because at one point in time, we were sitting right where these children are, and what the teachers bring to the actual upbringing of these kids, sometimes what we don’t get at home we get here at school.”

Eighth grade gifted science teacher Lesham Ferguson says the Houston County School District does a wonderful job making teachers feel appreciated throughout the entire year.

Huntington Middle School principal Dr. Gwendolyn Taylor says they can always call on the district when they’re in need of supplies.

Harris says he’s appreciative of the opportunity to help the teachers.

“For us, seeing what they do day-to-day, because we know how hard it is to help be a part of that village to raise these children, but they know that they have tomorrow’s future in their hand,” Harris said.

The Omega Psi Phi chapter also provides mentorship for students in the district.

“The kids get a chance to talk to their mentors,” Dr. Taylor said. “Their mentor can show them and explore them to the world even if it’s through books. Giving them books to read, showing them just how to tie ties, just to be young men.”

This is the fifth year the chapter has hosted the appreciation lunch.