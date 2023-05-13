FPD Girls’ Soccer Team Wins GIAA 4A State Title

FPD wins its first GISA/GIAA girls soccer state title since 2007.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The FPD Lady Vikings defeated Stratford Academy 4-0 to secure their first GISA/GIAA girls’ soccer state title since 2007.

Despite Stratford being favored in the all-Macon championship game, FPD was awarded a penalty kick 80 seconds into the game, which they scored, giving them a significant momentum boost.

Eight minutes into the second half, FPD was once again granted a penalty kick, and eighth-grader Bowen Matthews scored her second goal of the night, extending FPD’s lead to a commanding 2-0.

Following the second goal, the Lady Vikings scored another two times, sealing their victory over their in-town rival and securing the state title.