FPD fails to advance to the GHSA baseball playoffs Elite Eight

FPD falls to North Cobb Christian 11-3.

GHSA Baseball

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After splitting a doubleheader, the FPD baseball team hosted North Cobb Christian in a game three decider to see who advances to the GHSA baseball playoffs Elite Eight.

In the top of the first, with a guy on second, the Eagles smash a two-run home run to right field to take an early lead.

However, in the bottom of the second inning, with the bases loaded, the Vikings hit a single to right field, scoring two runs to tie the game. Then the next batter up hits a sac fly to right, scoring one more run as FPD takes the lead 3-2 after two innings.

A simple error in the top of the fourth becomes the most costly mistake for the Vikings. After the misfielding, the pitcher walked one batter and hit two consecutive to give the Eagles the tying run. North Cobb Christian hit a single to right field, scoring one more run to take the lead with the bases loaded. But the damage doesn’t end there. The Eagles would crush a grand slam to left field to take an 8-3 lead.

The error earlier in the inning cost the Vikings the game because after giving up a six-run fourth inning, the Vikings failed to get any runs across the board and lost in the second round of the playoffs 11-3.

However, four other teams from Middle Georgia will be competing in their respective Elite Eight.

In 1A Public, ACE Charter will host Social Circle on Tuesday, May 10.

In 2A, Bleckley County will host Pace Academy also on Tuesday, May 10.

In 4A, Perry will host Cedartown on Monday, May 9.

In 6A, the reigning state champs, Houston County, will host Buford on Monday, May 9.

All the series are still best two out of three, and the teams will play doubleheaders on the first day of competition; if they split, a game three decider will be played the following day.