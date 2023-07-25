Fourth grade teacher awarded Bibb County District Teacher of the Year

The District Teacher of the Year was names during the 2023 Convocation ceremony on Tuesday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District announced its District Teacher of the Year during the 2023 Convocation ceremony on Tuesday. This year’s winner is Kimberly Barton, a 4th grade teacher at Vineville Academy for the Arts. She was selected from a group of five finalists to represent Teacher of the Year for the entire school district.

This will be Barton’s eighth year as a teacher, and she thanked the community for their support. She said her mantra is to reach as many children as possible in a day.

“It’s such a great honor to represent Bibb County as Teacher of the Year,” Barton said. “All the teachers in our district are phenomenal, and to be a part of that is just an awesome feeling. And we’re all winners.”

Barton said she plans on continuing her career in education and will consider taking on a leadership role in the future.

Runner up for teacher of the year was Brittany Gonzales from Rutland High School.

