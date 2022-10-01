Fourth annual ‘Georgia Run for the Fallen’ happening in Middle Georgia this weekend

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fourth annual ‘Georgia Run for the Fallen’ is underway.

The 164-mile journey started at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville Friday and will end at Ft. Benning.

The three-day event is held to remember service members from Georgia who’ve died in the line of duty.

Each mile of the route will be dedicated to service members. The run team will stop to give individual tributes to the friends and families of those who died.

Tributes include reading the name, rank, branch and date of death of the service members. Georgia has more than 740 military service members who died while serving during the War on Terror.