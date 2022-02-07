Four dead after speeding away from Monroe Deputies

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A car attempting to flee from Monroe County Deputies crashed over the weekend killing four people. According to a release on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, On Sunday around 12:15 am, a Monroe County Deputy saw a black Dodge Charger Scat Pack, traveling 102 miles per hour, northbound on I-75. Before the Deputy could initiate a traffic stop, the black Charger increased speed to 137 miles per hour. The Deputy attempted to pull the Dodge over but the driver refused to stop, increasing in speed to over 169 miles per hour. The Deputies lost sight of the vehicle. Approximately 5 minutes later, a citizen located a male, on the 198 exit ramp, as well as a Dodge Charger, in the wood line, which was beginning to catch on fire. Monroe County and Butts County Deputies arrived on scene and tried to remove the passengers and extinguish the fire. The Deputies were able to remove two occupants before they were no longer able to see due to the smoke and flames. Two male subjects were transported by EMS to Navicent Health. Four other males were pronounced dead on the scene. Three guns were located on the scene as well as 17 credit cards. The investigation is still active.