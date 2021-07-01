Four arrested in connection with firebombing of Eastman restaurant

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State fire investigators make four arrests in connection to the fire bombing of a restaurant in Dodge County. The incident happened on May 22nd at the Captain D’s located at 6006 Oak Street in Eastman.

The arrests include:

Kymberly Swars, 32, charged with 1st Degree Arson and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Christopher Wright, 25, charged with 1st Degree Arson and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Nedra Deckard, 25, charged with Conspiracy

Tristin Muncy, 24, charged with 1st Degree Arson and Felony Obstruction

On Saturday, May 22nd, Dodge County 911 operators received a call around midnight about a fire at the Captain D’s. According to the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office the fire damaged portions of the back wall, roof, and telephone lines at the restaurant.

“I commend my Fire Investigations Unit for their thorough work that led to the arrest of these individuals,” said Commissioner King. “The suspects were taken into custody by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Eastman Police and Fire Departments and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.