Fort Valley woman killed, infant injured in crash along Hwy 96

The multiple vehicle crash happened on Highway 96 and Allendale Road.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley woman is dead and an infant is in critical condition following a morning crash in Peach County.

Georgia State Patrol responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 96 and Allendale Road just before 11:00 Monday morning.

According to GSP, a 17-year-old driver in a Toyota Camry failed to stop and rear ended a Hyundai Santa Fe that was waiting in the intersection to make a left turn. Then the Toyota traveled into the eastbound lane and hit a Nissan Versa.

The driver of the Nissan Versa and an infant passenger were transported to the hospital.

The driver, 64-year-old Angela Murtagh of Fort Valley, died at the hospital. The infant remains listed in critical condition.

The 17-year-old Toyota Camry driver from Warner Robins was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.